May 25, 2021

FROM J. M. ANJEWIERDEN: Running Black.



An explosion is only the beginning of her problems…

Morgan is finally back to work, having returned from her disastrous attempt at a vacation just in time to watch an accident cause a massive explosion on one of the other freighters.

With the damaged ship out of commission it is up to the crew of STEVE – Morgan included – to frantically get the cargo transferred and depart more than a month ahead of schedule. But what Morgan doesn’t know is that the assassination attempts were only the beginning.

Missed maintenance isn’t the only, or worst, danger lurking out in the black.