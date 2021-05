NOT WAY HIGHER THAN I EXPECTED: Windham, New Hampshire, Auditor Says 60% Error Rate “Way Higher Than We Expected” – President Trump Reacts.

And, Mr. President? The reason the squishes aren’t doing anything about this, the reason they’re still mouthing off about “riots” on the sixth of January? They think they’re safe. As you and I both know, they’re very stupid. Perhaps as stupid as the left.