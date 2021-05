IS THE NEW YORK TIMES A LIBERAL NEWSPAPER? Of course it is: Attacks on Jews Over Israel Are a Gift to the Right.

Screenshot in case the Times changes the headline:

Republicans pounce! Over — checks notes — leftist anti-Semitism. Or as Jim Treacher likes to say, “When Republicans screw up, that’s the story. When Democrats screw up, the Republicans’ reaction is the story.”

(Classical reference in headline.)