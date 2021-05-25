May 25, 2021
THE LIVES OF OTHERS WAS NOT INTENDED AS A HOW-TO GUIDE FOR GOOD GOVERNMENT:
● Elizabeth Warren proposes bill that would triple the IRS budget in order to ‘crack down’ on ‘wealthy tax cheats.’
● Biden Wants To Spy on American Bank Accounts.
● Biden Purges Non-Partisan US Commission On Fine Arts In Unprecedented Move Against Popular Classical Architecture.
● Secretary Of State Hails Cuban Independence Day As A Celebration Of ‘Diversity.’
When Newsweek claimed that “We Are All Socialists Now,” evidently they were using East Germany as their model.