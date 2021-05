HOT! HOT! HOT!: For your reading pleasure, my new book (co-edited with Maimon Schwarzschild)–A Dubious Expediency: How Race Preferences Damage Higher Education–is being released TODAY. It contains essays by John Ellis, Gail Heriot, Lance Izumi & Rowena Itchon, Peter Kirsanow, Heather Mac Donald, Gail Heriot & Carissa Mulder, Maimon Schwarzschild, and Peter Wood.