May 24, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Other Regimes Will Hijack Planes Too: If Belarus gets away with it, authoritarian dictators around the world will have a new tool of oppression.

But don’t look to the Biden Administration for much. “All of these cases form part of what is becoming a new norm: Authoritarian states in pursuit of their enemies no longer feel the need to respect passports, borders, diplomatic customs, or—now—the rules of air-traffic control. In this new world, dictators are ever more prepared to arrest or murder political dissidents anywhere, no matter what citizenship they might have or which foreign laws or bureaucratic procedures might theoretically protect them.”

This is what happens when you have a weak America. And a weak America is Biden policy. But hey, no mean tweets.

UPDATE: E.U. Moves to Sever Belarus Airlinks Over Ryanair Plane Diversion. “The European Union on Monday called on all E.U.- based airlines to stop flying over Belarus and began the process of banning Belarusian airlines from flying over the bloc’s airspace or landing in its airports — effectively severing the country’s air connections to Western Europe.”

Go after Lukashenko’s offshore accounts and properties. Also, start broadcasting to his populace that he’s an illegitimate dictator. And produce funny web videos and memes mocking him. Dictators hate that.