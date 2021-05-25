May 25, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Tyler O’Neil: Obama Reveals What He Really Thinks About the TEA Party. “Obama gave a long, reasoned answer. ‘As for the Tea Party,’ Obama said, ‘well, they were ‘racist motherf—ers.’”

Stacey Lennox: Biden Is Threatening to Take a Sledgehammer to Intellectual Property Rights for Vaccine Makers. “It should also make you wonder what Biden will be willing to take from you under the guise of the next manufactured crisis, climate change.”

Yours Truly: You Don’t Want to Get Between LeBron and His Tequila. “LeBron’s punishment for breaking the league’s Wuhan Flu restrictions was to make him the star of yet another winning game.”