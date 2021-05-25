«
»

May 25, 2021

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Lies, Damned Lies, and Polling. “I doubt that 62 percent of Joe Biden thinks that Joe Biden is doing a good job. This is no more believable than the idea that I can become an outside linebacker in the NFL.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:06 am
