May 25, 2021

BUBBLE: ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ Will Disappear From YouTube After Someone Paid $760K for an NFT. “As for now, the video is still live on YouTube (albeit unlisted). The auction site that was created by the Davies-Carr Family behind the clip noted that it’s ‘soon-to-be-deleted.’ Right now, anyone can still download the video and meme it to their heart’s content. As a reminder that NFTs aren’t necessarily the same as the item that they represent, the auction site explicitly says, ‘The top bidder will be the sole NFT holder of the Charlie Bit My Finger NFT.’ The future owner of the video’s copyright is unclear.”