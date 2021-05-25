May 25, 2021

WHY DID IT TAKE A GLOBAL PANDEMIC to trigger the work-from-home revolution? “The magnitude of the change that many people made over the last year cannot be overemphasized. Within hours of the planet effectively shutting down in mid-March 2020, many information-based businesses resumed operations, more or less unaffected. An entire population of office workers continued to carry out their daily tasks without skipping a beat. That is nothing less than miraculous. How could so many manage so painlessly to achieve this transformation?”