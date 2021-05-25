May 25, 2021

FIGHT THE POWER, STICK IT TO THE MAN: Student who says he was BANNED FROM CAMPUS after questioning microaggressions is suing in federal court.

A federal judge has decided that a lawsuit from a former University of Virginia School of Medicine student will be allowed to proceed on the grounds that his First Amendment rights may have been violated. Judge Norman K. Moon, a Senior Judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia, wrote that ex-student Kieran Bhattacharya could seek relief “for retaliation in violation of his First Amendment right of free speech” allegedly committed by University of Virginia officials.

The plaintiff, Kieran Bhattacharya, claims in the lawsuit that he was suspended from school and banned from campus after he asked questions at a panel discussion about microaggressions. Bhattacharya’s lawsuit says he asked the speaker if one must be part of a marginalized group in order to receive a microaggression, how she would define a marginalized group, and if she had evidence beyond the anecdotes she had shared at the event.