May 24, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Kevin Spacey Is Coming Back to Movies, Whether You Consent or Not.

Let Kevin Spacey work in boring Italian melodramas. There’s a long tradition of fading Hollywood actors hopping over to Italy to work, going back to Clint Eastwood in the ’60s. If those people want to hire Kevin Spacey, that’s their business. I don’t want to watch him onscreen ever again, but if they want to pay him to be on a film set, they can deal with whatever happens. Maybe he’s learned to control himself.

I just hope there are no child actors in that movie. Is pedophilia even illegal in Italy? Sorry, I promised no Italian jokes.