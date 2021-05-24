May 24, 2021

FINALLY: NYC Mayor de Blasio Announces Schools Will Open in September.

De Blasio claimed the Big Apple has set a “gold standard” for opening schools safely with cleaning and masking protocols — and said he’s confident he can persuade hesitant parents to get on board with “a lot of communication” by the start of the school year on Sept. 13.

“We’re going to welcome parents to come into the schools, starting in June, [to] see how much has been done to keep them safe, get reacclimated,” he said.

“Anyone who has a question, concern, come into your child’s school — see what’s going on, [and] get the answers.”

The gold standard! I am dying because Oklahoma public schools have been open for months. How about Florida? Texas? Man, de Blasio is so full of it.