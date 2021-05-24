May 24, 2021

I WAS ROBBED IN SAN FRANCISCO WHILE THE CAMERAS ROLLED:

As I screamed “No!” and ran after him, the duo dashed off like Bonnie and Clyde and was long gone from the Presidio by the time the police responded to my call. But this being the Internet Age, two passersby somehow had the savvy to capture quick smartphone photos of the getaway and the license plate: CA 8HLL352.

The police officer said he was glad to have the license plate number but that robbery is so low-profile in the courts right now that even if they did catch him, without video proof, the thieves would be let go within a day or so. The camera and lenses would be sold, they would pocket the proceeds and go on to target someone else in the park. Sites like eBay and Craigslist would have new listings.

* * * * * * * *

I heard from so many of you Saturday, in response to my post about having my camera and gear stolen while in the middle of a video shoot. Thank you for that.

Among your comments:

“This is San Francisco’s fault.”

“The city is un-visitable now due to the crime.”

“Nobody can feel safe there anymore.”

I’m not buying that.

My story originally happened to run on the same day the New York Times did a piece on the growing problem of shoplifting in the city and the reluctance of local law enforcement to police minor thefts. Clearly, this is a trend that will not play well politically and will result in changes sooner rather than later.

And I believe it will because a natural wonder like San Francisco isn’t going away. Tourists will not turn their back on the city. And like I said, I will never give up on her.