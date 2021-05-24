May 24, 2021

FIGHT THE POWER: Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Cracking Down On Big Tech: ‘These Platforms Have Become Our Public Square.’ “Big Tech is prohibited from de-platforming Floridian political candidates. The Florida Election Commission will impose fines of $250,000 per day on any social media company that de-platforms any candidate for statewide office, and $25,000 per day for de-platforming candidates for non-statewide offices. Any Floridian can block any candidate they don’t want to hear from, and that is a right that belongs to each citizen — it’s not for Big Tech companies to decide.”