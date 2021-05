TALKING POINTS ISSUED: New progressive talking point after NYC attacks: We condemn anti-semitism — and Islamophobia. “The ‘anti-semitism and Islamophobia’ formulation is the left-wing equivalent of some righties dismissing the slogan ‘black lives matter’ by saying ‘all lives matter’… The best we’re going to get from the woke brigades on that is ‘anti-semitism and Islamophobia are both wrong.’ Take it or leave it.”

Related: “Antisemitism and Islamophobia” Twitter thread.