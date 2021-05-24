May 24, 2021

NY POST: COLUMBIA PREP STUDENTS AND PARENTS REEL AFTER CLASS ON ‘PORN LITERACY.’ Even in today’s world, you have to read it to believe it. Sprung on parents and students without warning. Here’s a student quote:

“We were all so shocked and mortified,” the girl told The Post. “We were all like, ‘Why are they doing this? Why do they think it’s OK?’

“We were supposed to answer questions about the porn stuff in the Zoom chat but we were all side-chatting in group chats and tons of kids thought it was so dumb that they sent the link to their friends all over the city and they were all logging on with the password.”

I’m not going to post the details, because it’s pretty graphic. Also, it sounds like it was a miserable failure. Parents should not be required to put up with this. But the head of the school sounds pretty chillaxed about the whole deal:

“It was unfortunate that we did not better inform ourselves of the speaker’s specific content in advance,” [school head William M.] Donohue continued. “In this case, the speaker did not align with our unique CGPS mission and for this, I apologize… Going forward we will certainly learn from this experience.”

And you thought, in our overheated social media environment, that understatement was dead.