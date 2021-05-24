May 24, 2021

WHY IS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? Vaccine passports are white supremacist. “Passports will inevitably privilege white people over people of color. Whites will be advantaged for travel, for attendance at sporting events or even government functions open only to passport holders. And as CNN’s report above indicates, whites will be massively over-privileged also for employment and job assignments. Jim Crow could not have thought of a better way to widen the income and social inequality gaps between whites and POCs. But at least there are no more mean tweets, so all is well.”