May 24, 2021

A HAPPIER, MORE JUST AMERICA DEMANDS MORE SHAMING OF MIDDLE-SCHOOL BOYS: “‘Racist, Sexist Boy’ lunges with sludgy fury and a throttling bass tone, turning on a dime at the speedy power-pop chorus; it’s a vicious take-down of closed-minded boys.”

Also, you’re not punk at all when the entire Establishment — including NPR and the public library — endorses your views and congratulates you for them. I don’t blame the girls for this, as boys are icky is a traditional middle-school-girl theme. I blame the Establishment for acting like a bunch of middle-school mean girls.