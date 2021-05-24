May 24, 2021

I’M SURE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WILL HANDLE THIS SMOOTHLY AND COMPETENTLY: Belarus Forces Down Plane to Seize Dissident; Europe Sees ‘State Hijacking.’

Or maybe Biden sympathizes with Lukashenko. “Mr. Protasevich is a co-founder and a former editor of the NEXTA Telegram channel, one of the most popular opposition outlets in Belarus. Most independent media organizations in the country were forced to shut down after large-scale protests erupted over a disputed presidential election in 2020. The social network Telegram was left as one of the only means of uncensored communication.”

After all, disputing elections is now doubleplusungood, and shutting down media outlets that do so is the done thing here in America, too.