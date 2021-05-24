May 24, 2021

HMM: DOJ Seizes $90,000, Charges Black Lives Matter Supporter Allegedly ‘Stormed Capitol,’ Sold Footage to News Outlets. “John Earle Sullivan, a political activist who reportedly attended Black Lives Matter protests last year and who allegedly agitated rioters inside the Capitol, was also charged with new weapons charges, according to the documents unsealed last week. According to the court documents, Sullivan portrayed himself as an independent journalist who was reporting on the chaos, but he actually encouraged other participants to ‘burn’ the building and engage in violence. Sullivan is accused of having a conversation with others who breached the building and allegedly told them: ‘We gotta get this [expletive] burned,” according to court documents in his case.'”

I dunno, doesn’t sound that different from CNN. . . .

Plus: “Sullivan in July 2020 was arrested in Utah for alleged rioting, making a threat of violence, and criminal mischief because he engaged in a riot that resulted in the shooting of a motorist amid nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations last year. He was named as an organizer in a police affidavit.”

I’m kind of surprised at these charges, though, as they don’t advance the “MAGA White Supremacist Insurrection” narrative.