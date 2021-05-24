May 24, 2021

OUR LONG NATIONAL NIGHTMARE IS FINALLY ENDED: National Guard troops to return home from US Capitol this week.

However, I’m starting to detect signs that the long leftist nightmare is just beginning, as the nation, every man jack of them, gives the woke vanguard a loud and moist raspberry.

These people hate being ignored. Particularly when they seized all the institutions that should (in their minds) mean power. Boy, are they in for a surprise as we build under, build over, build around.