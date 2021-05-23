May 23, 2021

QUESTION ASKED: Is this Commission really necessary?

The House of Representatives has passed a bill that would establish a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The vote was 252-to-175, with 35 Republicans supporting the measure.

The Senate is unlikely to follow suit. Majority Leader McConnell opposes the House bill. He calls it a “slanted and unbalanced proposal” and a “Democrat trap.” Enough Republican Senators agree, or else don’t want to buck the Leader (not to mention former president Trump), to prevent the bill’s passage.

I don’t doubt that the House bill is slanted in favor of the Democrats and that the Dems’ motivation is political. They want to milk the January 6 attack for all its worth, and more.

But the key question is whether investigation by a commission is needed. The events of January 6 were appalling, in my view. However, not every appalling event requires a commission to investigate it.

The events of 9/11 warranted a commission, and the commission the Dems want now has been compared to that one. But to me, the comparison makes the case against a 1/6 commission.