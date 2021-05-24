May 24, 2021
CHANGE (IT BACK): Bill Proposing New Marijuana Restrictions Passes First Vote. “After an eight-hour hearing at the State Capitol, the thirteen representatives on the House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee unanimously approved a bill proposing stricter rules for medical marijuana patients and physicians, as well as new packaging requirements for commercial marijuana concentrate and state-funded research into the mental-health effects of potent marijuana products.”