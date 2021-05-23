May 23, 2021

ANY REPUTABLE NEWSROOM WOULD’VE FIRED CHRIS CUOMO BY NOW. CNN ISN’T REPUTABLE.

Nonsense – they’ve taken serious action in regards to Chris Cuomo’s scandal: Hypocritical CNN Fires Rick Santorum, But Still Refusing to Punish Chris Cuomo.

CNN has fired Rick Santorum, one of the few conservatives on the network, according to the HuffPost. The move came after lobbying from liberal organizations in the wake of Santorum saying that “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” The political commentator apologized for his comments and said he misspoke, but that apparently wasn’t enough for the liberal news outlet.

Showcasing the hypocrisy of CNN, the network has REFUSED to punish star Chris Cuomo for the shocking revelation that he participated in strategy sessions advising his governor brother, Andrew Cuomo, on how to survive the multiple sexual abuse claims against him.