May 23, 2021

BURIED LEDE: SAN FRANCISCO TRIES SOLVING THEIR DRUG WOES VIA ALPHABET SOUP! Overdose deaths in San Francisco are at an all-time high.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday announced plans to create a new Street Overdose Response Team to address drug overdoses happening on city streets as overdose deaths linked to fentanyl have reached an all-time high.

The Street Overdose Response Team, or SORT, is the third program the city has announced within the last six months to address people having health-related crises on city streets.

Just last week, Breed announced the new Street Wellness Response Team, or SWRT, for responding to well-being checks and situations that require medical or social assistance, but are not extreme enough to warrant police, including calls regarding people sleeping in the street or having obvious physical injuries. If funding is approved, SWRT could be implemented as early as January 2022.

In addition, the Street Crisis Response Team, or SCRT, launched in late 2020 and responds to non-violent mental health crises on city streets.

Both SWRT and SCRT aim to serve as alternatives to police responses to 911 and 311 calls for non-violent behavior.

The latest program, SORT, would address non-fatal overdoses through a holistic approach, with an immediate response from the San Francisco Fire Department, followed up with clinical team members from the city’s Department of Public Health, including both medical specialists and behavioral health specialists.