OCEANIA HAS ALWAYS BEEN AT WAR WITH BODY CAMERAS: The Left Wanted Body Cams on Cops, Until They Saw the Truth. “Body cams have shown an inconvenient truth: #ACAB — all cop aren’t bastards. Leftists are actually disappointed that body cameras show police officers are NOT oppressing people of color. What we HAVE seen is heroic police work while officers deal with horrific criminal behavior.”