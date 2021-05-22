«

May 22, 2021

LORI LIGHTFOOT’S TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD WEEK CONTINUES:

Tulsi Gabbard calls on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to resign for ‘anti-Whiteness.’

Chicago: Vote of no confidence in Lightfoot, police superintendent.

Did Lori Lightfoot Just Get Busted for a Little More Hypocrisy on Masks?

17 shot in 5 hours overnight in Chicago, shootings now up 36% over last year.

And earlier, from America’s Newspaper of Record: Lori Lightfoot Flees In Terror After Thomas Sowell Takes Her Up On Offer For Black People To Interview Her.

