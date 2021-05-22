May 22, 2021

IT’S COME TO THIS: Everything Is Sexualized: LEGO Now Features an LGBTQ+ Set With a Drag Queen.

Which figure is actually gendered, you ask? And how exactly are you supposed to know? According to the set designer, Matthew Ashton, the purple minifig donning a beehive wig “is a clear nod to all the fabulous drag queens out there.”

Once again, even in a gender-bending word, males somehow come out on top. Right, Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner?

So, who exactly is gonna buy this set? Despite being a children’s toy company, LEGO has fans of all ages, and they’ve put out extravagant sets in a variety of themes, many of which target adult collectors.

But some don’t see this as a set for just adults who need another outlet to shove their sexual identity down your throat.

“Having LGBT-inclusive toys creates a space for families to let LGBT children know that they are loved and accepted,” Joe Nellist from the UK’s LGBT Foundation, told CNN. “Growing up in a world which often tells you there is something ‘wrong’ with you can lead to a person developing a deep sense of shame — something we know can have a long-lasting impact on both mental and physical health.”

You see? Gay LEGOs are “for the children.”