May 22, 2021

ROGER SIMON: Hamas Given Another Chance to Destroy Israel (and the Jews).

Another round in the endless Hamas-Israel War is (temporarily) over and President Biden is pleased.

After hailing the ceasefire, he spoke as follows of the next steps:

“We remain committed to work with the United Nations and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and to marshal international support for the people of Gaza and the Gaza reconstruction efforts. We will do this in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas. Authority [sic], in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal. I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy.”

Aside from the predictable blather about involving the pathologically anti-Israel UN, a deeper question arises: How is Joe Biden (or anyone) going to prevent Hamas from “restock[ing] its military arsenal” during these “reconstruction efforts”?

No one, thus far, has been able to figure out how to prevent Hamas from diverting the inevitable deluge of relief funds into obtaining more and better missiles and rebuilding their humungous underground terror tunnel system—other than the obvious, which is to level the terror organization or at least wound them beyond recognition.

But Biden, fresh off a friendly tarmac encounter with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), would not allow that to happen and told Netanyahu to wind it down, assuring him at the same time the United States would replenish Israel’s supply of Iron Domes.

Meanwhile, shoring up the Palestinian Authority seems more hopeless than ever as their doddering leader Mahmoud Abbas has been made to look even more hapless as compared with a resurgent Hamas.

Who will stop them now, especially since their own losses do not seem to concern them, only killing Jews, as they tell us quite openly in their charter?