May 22, 2021
ROGER SIMON: Hamas Given Another Chance to Destroy Israel (and the Jews).
Another round in the endless Hamas-Israel War is (temporarily) over and President Biden is pleased.
After hailing the ceasefire, he spoke as follows of the next steps:
“We remain committed to work with the United Nations and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and to marshal international support for the people of Gaza and the Gaza reconstruction efforts. We will do this in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas. Authority [sic], in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal. I believe the Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely and securely and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy.”
Aside from the predictable blather about involving the pathologically anti-Israel UN, a deeper question arises: How is Joe Biden (or anyone) going to prevent Hamas from “restock[ing] its military arsenal” during these “reconstruction efforts”?
No one, thus far, has been able to figure out how to prevent Hamas from diverting the inevitable deluge of relief funds into obtaining more and better missiles and rebuilding their humungous underground terror tunnel system—other than the obvious, which is to level the terror organization or at least wound them beyond recognition.
But Biden, fresh off a friendly tarmac encounter with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), would not allow that to happen and told Netanyahu to wind it down, assuring him at the same time the United States would replenish Israel’s supply of Iron Domes.
Meanwhile, shoring up the Palestinian Authority seems more hopeless than ever as their doddering leader Mahmoud Abbas has been made to look even more hapless as compared with a resurgent Hamas.
Who will stop them now, especially since their own losses do not seem to concern them, only killing Jews, as they tell us quite openly in their charter?
Using language cribbed from the Nazis: Why They Fight: Hamas’ Too-Little-Known Fascist Charter.
Though Islamism owes a considerable debt to Nazism, the Hamas Covenant claims that it is Israel that is the equal of Nazi Germany. In Article 20, the authors write that they confront “a vicious enemy which acts in a way similar to Nazism, making no differentiation between man and women, between children and old people….”5 The “Israelis as Nazis” canard has been a staple of both secular and religious anti-Zionist propaganda since the 1960s. When the secular anti-Zionists such as Nasser, Arafat, and Assad, Sr., spoke about global conspiracies against the Arabs, they attributed a mythical conspiracy against the Arabs to “U.S. imperialism” and its Israeli “spearhead”—echoing the propaganda of their patrons, the Soviets.6 Indeed, the Hamas Covenant of 1988 notably replaced the Marxist-Leninist conspiracy theory of world politics with the classic anti-Semitic tropes of Nazism and European fascism, which the Islamists had absorbed when they collaborated with the Nazis during World War II. That influence is apparent in Article 22, which asserts that “supportive forces behind the enemy” have amassed great wealth:
With their money, they took control of the world media, news agencies, the press, publishing houses, broadcasting stations, and others. With their money they stirred revolutions in various parts of the world with the purpose of achieving their interests and reaping the fruit therein. They were behind the French Revolution, the Communist revolution and most of the revolutions we heard and hear about, here and there. With their money, they formed secret societies, such as Freemason, Rotary Clubs, the Lions and others in different parts of the world for the purpose of sabotaging societies and achieving Zionist interests. With their money they were able to control imperialistic countries and instigate them to colonize many countries in order to enable them to exploit their resources and spread corruption there.
The above paragraph of Article 22 could have been taken, almost word for word, from Nazi Germany’s anti-Jewish propaganda texts and broadcasts.
Which is one of the reasons why Melanie Phillips writes that the latest surge of anti-Semitism is: The last, overlooked but still active front of World War II. There’s a profound need in the West for the Jews to be proved bad people. Among the Israel-haters is a breathless eagerness for the moment when they can shout “gotcha” and then put the Jews into the public pillory.