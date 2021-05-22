May 22, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Professor Nikole Hannah-Jones will see you now.

Cancel culture has come back to campus! Cockburn was dismayed to learn that 1619 Project curator Nikole Hannah-Jones had been denied tenure at the University of North Carolina.

Hannah-Jones had been announced as a Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism last month. Her New York Times magazine supplement the 1619 Project had earned Hannah-Jones a Pulitzer Prize for commentary, despite garnering criticism for playing fast and loose with the facts of America’s founding from Bret Stephens in the New York Times Opinion section and several history professors in the New York Times Letters page. Who doesn’t love a heterodox publication?

You’d have thought that with her scant attention to detail, short temper and proneness to error, NHJ would be perfectly well-suited to a career in academia. Fortunately UNC agrees — they’ve offered her a non-tenured teaching position instead.