YOU HEAR MORE ABOUT KIMMEL OR FALLON, BUT NOT ABOUT THEIR RATINGS: Fox News late-night show ‘Gutfeld!’ nears top of ratings race. “Fox News host Greg Gutfeld’s new late-night show recently topped traditional late-night broadcast shows ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research.”

Now to knock off the smarmy Stephen Colbert.