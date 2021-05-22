May 22, 2021

THE SHAMELESS CUOMO BROTHERS:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, the gov’s baby bro who is often unfairly and racistly dubbed ‘Fredo’, is now under fire too. The anchor admitted to offering his older brother advice, while on phone calls with the governor’s team, on how to handle his sexual harassment scandals. If Chris’s own history of dealing with criticism is any indication of the advice he gave to his brother, it is amazing Andrew didn’t threaten to toss any of his accusers down a flight of stairs.

Andrew Cuomo, with his emergency powers, leather bomber jacket and late-night comedy sketches on CNN, thought he was untouchable. When the pandemic first started, the governor was hailed for his lockdown measures. He was presidential, strong and straightforward. Now as he lifts his draconian measures, the very opposite is strikingly clear. Andrew Cuomo is self-serving, delusional and dishonest.