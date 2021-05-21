May 21, 2021

JOE BIDEN’S RETURN TO CLEAN GOVERNMENT: Ex-FBI Director Gave $100K to Biden Trust, Sought ‘Profitable’ Work With Joe Biden Through Hunter. “Louis Freeh, who directed the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1993 to 2001, made a $100,000 donation to the trust fund of then-Vice President Joe Biden’s grandchildren in April 2016. In July 2016 and March 2017, Freeh approached Biden’s son Hunter, attempting to do business with Joe Biden, mentioning ‘some very good and profitable matters’ that the former Vice President could ‘enhance.'”

So long as the “big guy” gets his 10%, I’m sure.