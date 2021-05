THIS IS CNN: CUNY professor fondly recalls the time he called Chris Cuomo a ‘massive putz’ and Chris Cuomo threatened him (screenshots).

But that’s Fredo’s modus operandi, isn’t it? “The funniest part of the Cuomo freakout is that if he’d just said ‘get a life, I’m out with my family,’ then people would have sympathized with him. But because he took it to 11 and compared ‘fredo’ to the n-word—and CNN PR doubled down on it—everyone will now call him Fredo.”