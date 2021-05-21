May 21, 2021

GAUNTLET THROWN: How Partisan Facebook ‘Fact-Checkers’ Silence Debate and Punish Those Who Stray From the Narrative. “The worst thing about these witch-hunts-disguised-as-fact-checks is that the fact-checkers almost always win. While we can and do appeal their decisions—which can result in significant declines in traffic and revenue, not to mention the time wasted going back and forth with them, when they bother to respond at all—they always come back with some version of ‘our scientists are right and yours are wrong.’ When they do respond to our appeals, they make ridiculous demands: either retract the article (with a note apologizing for the ‘error’) or rewrite it to say what they want it to say (and throw in an apology while you’re at it). The Ministry of Truth will not be defied—and they won’t settle for sending the article down the memory hole, either. They want everyone who clicks on the article to know you retracted it and that you’re sorry about it.”

Read the whole thing — the situation is worse than most people understand.

It also feels very, very nice to work for a company that’s basically declared war on Facebook’s fact-checkers. Or to be more accurate, to fire back in a war they declared on us years ago.

UPDATE: Word came through PJ Media’s Slack channel that Facebook has already squelched Paula’s article.