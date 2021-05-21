May 21, 2021

DEEP STATE UPDATE: Report: USPS ‘Internet Covert Operations Program’ Is ‘Much Broader in Scope Than Previously Known.’ “The program ‘includes analysts who assume fake identities online, use sophisticated intelligence tools, and employ facial recognition software.’ . . . Based on what is now known about the surveillance program, however, it would appear that iCOP’s scope has gone way beyond merely monitoring potential threats to employees and infrastructure and has understandably raised serious privacy concerns.”

Why is the Postal Service, which can’t seem to do its actual job, functioning as an internal security agency surveilling American citizens?