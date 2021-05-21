May 21, 2021

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Private College Tuition Discount Rate Hits All-Time High Of 53.9%. “Private colleges and universities significantly discounted listed tuition and fee prices for most students in 2020-21—continuing a long upward march in discount rates that only accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Increasing discount rates mean two things. First, you’re a sucker if you pay full tuition or anything close to it. Second, whatever colleges to to the sticker price, they’re not actually able to get people to pay it. (It’s going to be worse in the future, as post-Covid/post-Wokeness they will probably never get back the numbers of full-tuition-paying foreign students that they had before). Back in The New School I cited increasing discount rates as a key indicator of a near-bursting bubble; we’re there now.