May 21, 2021

TERRIBLE RETAIL POLITICIAN UNEXPECTEDLY UNPOPULAR: Democrats Bewildered at the Unpopularity of Kamala Harris. “If you live by identity politics, you will die by identity politics. In urban and suburban America, identity politics will get you elected, or at least, not prevent you from winning. But in the rest of the nation, it’s a different story. Most Americans in Middle America hate identity politics and what it’s doing to the United States. And they don’t trust politicians who promote identity above all. Until Democrats learn that lesson, they will continue to be ‘surprised’ by election results.”