«
»

May 22, 2021

PLEASE SUPPORT HELEN’S PAGE ADVERTISERS: Korving & Company, author of Before I Go and Before I Go Workbook; The Hard Man Novels and Greek Biblical T-shirts.

UPDATE: The Hard Man Novels are on sale this week for .99 cents.

Posted by Helen Smith at 4:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.