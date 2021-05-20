May 20, 2021

I FEEL LIKE SOMEBODY SHOULD BE LOOKING INTO MANHATTAN D.A. CYRUS VANCE, JR. Here are just a few items from the InstaPundit archives:

TO BE FAIR, CY VANCE DECLINED TO PROSECUTE HARVEY WEINSTEIN, TOO. DA declines to prosecute man arrested in St. Patrick’s Cathedral vandalism.

SO WHAT ARE THE ODDS THAT CYRUS VANCE, JR. IS A PERV HIMSELF?

While a grand jury indicted Hadden on multiple felony sex charges, in 2016, the District Attorney’s office reached a plea deal with Hadden, in which he pleaded guilty to only two of the nine charges against him: one count of forcible touching and another count of third-degree sexual abuse. Hadden lost his medical license, but did not go to jail. (The Manhattan District Attorney’s office, CNN notes, is headed by Cy Vance, the same attorney who has been criticized for failing to prosecute Harvey Weinstein for a misdemeanor sex crime in 2015, and for asking a judge to reduce billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex offender status in 2011.)

INEPT, CORRUPT, WHATEVS. Manhattan DA Cy Vance Looks Inept Again With Reemergence Of Epstein Case.

Then-deputy chief of Cyrus Vance Jr.’s sex-crimes unit, Assistant DA Jennifer Gaffney, requested of a Manhattan judge in January 2011 to change Epstein’s status in the New York sex-offender registry from the most-dangerous Level 3 to least-restrictive Level 1. (RELATED: Lawyers For Jeffrey Epstein Once Said He Helped Conceive The Clinton Global Initiative) According to The Post, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Ruth Pickholz was flummoxed by the appeal. “I have never seen the prosecutor’s office do anything like this,” Justice Ruth Pickholz told Gaffney. “I have done many [cases] much less troubling than this one where [prosecutors] would never make a downward argument like this.”

Vance has specialized in providing special service for the connected. See, e.g., Harvey Weinstein.

CULTURE OF CORRUPTION: Manhattan D.A. Spent $250K in Asset Forfeiture Funds on Fine Dining and Luxurious Travel: The expenses included five-star Parisian hotels and sumptuous dinners. “Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance spent nearly $250,000 over the past five years from a state asset forfeiture fund on fine dining, first-class airfare, and luxurious hotels, according to public records obtained by The City, a nonprofit news outlet in New York City. While regular state employees, like the line prosecutors under Vance, are bound by strict travel and expense rules, Vance is under no such regulations, and his office controls more than $600 million in funds seized by New York law enforcement in civil and criminal cases.”