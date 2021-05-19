«
May 19, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE AND “WE’RE PUTTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER:” Catherine Lhamon, Obama’s Title IX Enforcer, Just Got Her Old Job Back. “Undoing DeVos’ Title IX reforms will not be easy; the former secretary went through the rule-making and notice-and-comment processes, which give the reforms more staying power. But then again, the Obama-era Title IX push was accomplished via unilateral declaration—i.e., a ‘dear colleague’ letter to universities instructing them to adopt certain procedures. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that this strategy would be deployed once again.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:14 pm
