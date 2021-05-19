May 19, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE AND “WE’RE PUTTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER:” Catherine Lhamon, Obama’s Title IX Enforcer, Just Got Her Old Job Back. “Undoing DeVos’ Title IX reforms will not be easy; the former secretary went through the rule-making and notice-and-comment processes, which give the reforms more staying power. But then again, the Obama-era Title IX push was accomplished via unilateral declaration—i.e., a ‘dear colleague’ letter to universities instructing them to adopt certain procedures. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that this strategy would be deployed once again.”