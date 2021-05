OUT ON A LIMB: If Texans can buy alcohol-to-go from restaurants on Sundays, it’s time to lift all blue laws. “Only seven states still have blue laws restricting sales of liquor on Sundays. Blue laws trace their origin back even before Prohibition, and in nearly every other industry but alcohol, they have been long since repealed. Originally based on the desire to limit what items were sold on the Sabbath, these laws no longer make much sense in our complex 21st century marketplace.”