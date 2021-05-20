May 20, 2021

GOODER AND HARDER: ’’Nearly 20 Percent Of Seattle Police Force Quits Following Defunding And Black Lives Matter Riots.

Jason Rantz, a Seattle-based talk show host on KTTH Radio and a frequent guest on Fox News, told The Federalist that “the numbers you’re getting only tell a small part of the picture.”

“You have dozens of officers who are burning their sick and vacation time and will exit the force afterward,” Rantz said. “You have officers who are applying elsewhere and booked to turn in their equipment and uniform, which means they will be gone but haven’t yet been reported as part of the separations yet.”

Diaz was asked by CBS whether the number of officers leaving the force is concerning, to which he said, “It does because we saw our shootings go up. We saw our homicides go up.”