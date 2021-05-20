«
»

May 20, 2021

HMM: Body chemistry can predict severity of depression after death of spouse. Systemic inflammation strikes again? As I’ve noted before, it seems that a lot more diseases have an inflammatory component than was previously thought.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.