RUTGERS LAW STUDENT GOVERNMENT: PROMOTE CRITICAL RACE THEORY OR ELSE. Apparently enjoying no access to First Amendment scholars, it’s engaging in viewpoint discrimination by denying funding to law student organizations unless they plan events “through the lens of Critical Race Theory, diversity and inclusion, or cultural competency.” I was in the Duke Law Drama Society. We put on Blithe Spirit. How you do that through the lens of critical race theory, I have no idea.