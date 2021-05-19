May 19, 2021

ATLANTA: GBI investigation sheds new light on Rayshard Brooks shooting.

“Paul Howard disregarded the evidence and the experts and arrested Officer Rolfe in an attempt to help his bid for re-election,” Rolfe’s attorney, Noah Pines, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday in a written statement. “Paul Howard and his staff misinformed the public and the Court as to the facts of this case. . . .

GBI crime lab toxicology reports indicate that Brooks’ blood contained cocaine, a prescription sedative, and eutylone.

Cocaine and eutylone produce similar immediate effects such as euphoria, alertness and hypersensitivity to light and sound, according to the National Institutes of Health. But when first confronted by Brosnan on the night of his death, Brooks was asleep in the Wendy’s drive-thru line.

The GBI also found no witnesses to confirm Howard’s claim that Rolfe exclaimed “I got him” after shooting Brooks. Investigators also concluded, following a review of available videos, that Rolfe did not kick Brooks, as the former DA alleged, but rather stepped over him, according to the defense filing.