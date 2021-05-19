May 19, 2021
JIM TREACHER: Obama Says There Might Be UFOs? “As some internet wags have noted, Obama would know a thing or two about flying objects that might not be identifiable to the people being targeted. Such as, say, a wedding party in Yemen:”
