May 19, 2021

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Rashida Tlaib listed as special guest for event hosted by controversial, allegedly anti-Semitic activist. “Maher Abdel-qader, a Palestinian American activist who has in the past shared anti-Semitic content to social media, posted in March to his Instagram about the progressive event, which took place over Zoom…In one case, he shared a now-deleted video to Facebook that claimed ‘satanic’ Jews secretly control the media and have exaggerated the Holocaust’s death toll. In other posts, which remain visible, he’s called Israel an ‘apartheid’ state and claimed ‘European Jews‘ trace their roots back to Georgia or Ukraine and don’t belong in the Middle East.”