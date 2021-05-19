May 19, 2021

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
XI JINPING SMILES: Purge at the Pentagon: Outrage as Defense Secretary’s woke race adviser plans trawl of military personnel’s social media for ‘extremist and concerning behavior’ — using private company to circumvent the First Amendment.
